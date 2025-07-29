Couple restores historic Mail Pouch Tobacco barn in Fayette County

A historic Mail Pouch barn has been restored by a Fayette County couple, preserving a piece of American advertising history.

Tim and Becca Kosky decided to restore the barn near Perryopolis after receiving significant attention from the community, who viewed it as a local landmark. The barn, which features a hand-painted Mail Pouch chewing tobacco advertisement, had faded over time but has now been given a new lease on life with fresh paint and repairs.

“It just got so much attention from people saying, ‘No, don’t tear it down, it’s a landmark …’ So, we decided to go ahead and put some effort into restoring it,” Tim Kosky said.

The barn has been in Becca Kosky’s family since 1963, although it was originally built in the early 1800s. The restoration project began in the spring, with structural refurbishments followed by repainting the iconic advertisement.

The Mail Pouch ads were part of a campaign by the Bloch Brothers Tobacco Company, who painted close to 22,000 barns across 22 states between 1891 and the 1970s. Farmers were compensated with a small monthly fee and free tobacco for allowing their barns to be used for advertising.

John Doemling, who has experience hand-painting barns, approached the Koskys and offered to repaint the advertisement. Doemling had learned the craft from Harley Warrick, a prolific Mail Pouch barn painter from the 1960s, who was the last person to paint the Koskys’ barn.

The Koskys shared the restoration process on social media, receiving unexpected positive feedback from both family members and the wider community. Tim Kosky noted the barn’s significance to his family, with their grandchildren representing the sixth generation to have a connection to the barn.

The restoration is nearly complete, with only minor touch-ups remaining. The Koskys are pleased with the decision to preserve the barn, which continues to serve as a historical and cultural landmark.

The Koskys’ decision to restore the Mail Pouch barn has not only preserved a piece of advertising history but has also strengthened community ties and family heritage. The barn stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Americana and the importance of preserving local landmarks.

