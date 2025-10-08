Cow on the loose on I-79 in Butler County causing traffic backups

A cow on the loose on I-79 in Butler County is causing traffic backups.

Traffic maps show backups between the Cranberry and Evan City exits on both inbound and outbound sides.

Photos and video sent to Channel 11 show a cow walking around the median with state police on the scene.

Right now, it’s unknown how the cow got loose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group