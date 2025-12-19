Crack discovered on T track along Warrington Avenue to disrupt light-rail service Saturday, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — A crack discovered in the light-rail track along Warrington Avenue will disrupt T service for a portion of the day on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that T cars will operate from the southern ends of their lines, specifically South Hills Village for the Red and Blue Lines and Library for the Silver Line, to South Hills Junction for the remainder of the day. Additionally, T cars will also operate from Station Square to Allegheny Station, stopping at key stations including First Avenue, Steel Plaza, Wood Street, Gateway and North Side.

PRT will provide shuttles from the bus stop across from Station Square Station (West Carson Street at Smithfield Street) to South Hills Junction. Employees will be stationed at Station Square and South Hills Junction to assist riders during the disruption.

Repairs to the track will commence after the scheduled inbound service concludes on Friday. Crews expect to complete the repairs by mid-morning on Saturday.

This crack is located in a different section than a portion of the rail that was repaired earlier in the week. While the cause of the crack remains unknown, it is noted that steel rails can contract and are more susceptible to developing cracks in colder weather.

