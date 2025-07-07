Crafton Borough police chief retires after over 46 years of service, new chief sworn in

CRAFTON, Pa. — The Crafton Borough Police Department is seeing a change in leadership after a long-serving police chief retired.

Chief Mark A. Sumpter spent his last day with the department on the Fourth of July. His colleagues said he served for over 46 years, the department said.

A celebratory ceremony was held at Crafton Park to honor Sumpter.

During that celebration, Mayor Coletta Perry presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Richard Ford, who will replace Sumpter.

“The Borough of Crafton expresses its deepest gratitude to Chief Sumpter for his nearly five decades of exemplary service and welcomes Chief Ford with great anticipation for continued leadership and dedication to the safety and well-being of the community,” the Crafton Borough Police Department said in a post shared on Facebook.

Ford comes from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, where he most recently served as Assistant Chief of Operations.

