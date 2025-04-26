Crafton Police looking for man suspected of being involved in hit-and-run crash

CRAFTON, Pa. — Crafton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Officers said the crash happened at the Crafton Planet Fitness on Thursday shortly after midnight.

The suspect vehicle was a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, police said. It was last seen moving onto West Steuben Street off of Foster Avenue.

Police released photos of the man they believe was the driver and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call them at 412-921-2016 and reference incident #20250424M0754.

