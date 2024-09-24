Crafton police warning residents of scam texts that appear to be from UPS

CRAFTON, Pa. — The Crafton Borough Police Department is warning neighbors of texts that appear to be from UPS, but are actually a scam.

Police say the messages may include links to malware or fraudulent sites.

Here are some tips for identifying the scam texts:

Unexpected requests: The message may request personal information, payment, or account information

The message may request personal information, payment, or account information Sense of urgency: The message may include alarming statements like “Your account will be suspended within 24 hours”

The message may include alarming statements like “Your account will be suspended within 24 hours” Communication gaps: The message may not provide an alternative method for contacting the sender

The message may not provide an alternative method for contacting the sender Deceptive links: The message may include a link that appears to go to a safe site but actually goes to a fraudulent site

The message may include a link that appears to go to a safe site but actually goes to a fraudulent site Spelling and grammatical errors: The message may contain errors

The message may contain errors Strange phone numbers: The message may come from a long or strange phone number

The message may come from a long or strange phone number Fake tracking numbers: The message may include a fake tracking number

If you receive one of these scam texts, you can report it to UPS, the Federal Trade Commission or the Better Business Bureau.

