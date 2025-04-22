Cranberry community rallies around family who lost everything in overnight fire

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County community is coming together to help a family who lost everything in an overnight fire.

Thanks to their son, the family was able to get out of the burning home on Garvin Road in Cranberry Township. The flames destroyed the house and everything inside.

Neighbors are now taking donations in a bid to help get them back on their feet.

“They’re a strong family - very sweet, very close. And they are so thankful to the community that has come out to help them,” organizer Alyssa Policella said.

The donation drive continues Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at 1605 Garvin Road.

Henry’s Meat Market in Cranberry has also started a GoFundMe, with the proceeds benefitting the family.

