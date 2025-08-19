Cranberry Township kicks off ‘Slow Down’ campaign as students head back to school

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The first day of school for Seneca Valley students is Thursday, Aug. 21. That’s also when this year’s Keep Kids Alive/Slow Down campaign kicks off for two weeks in Cranberry Township.

It’s become a Back-To-School tradition of sorts in Butler County’s largest community: a collaboration between Cranberry Township and various homeowners’ associations, reminding drivers to slow down and to be cautious and cognizant while behind the wheel.

“Unfortunately, the complaints we get are probably people complaining about their neighbors. It’s a good reminder to slow down, especially when the buses are out at this time,” said Lt. Chuck Mascellino of Cranberry Twp. Police Department.

At least 40 neighborhoods take part in the program at the beginning and end of each school year, but for six of them, it’s a year-round initiative.

“We do have a number of neighborhoods that maybe we’ve found a speeding problem or cut-through traffic, and we do have six permanent speed signs that are installed,” said Kelly Maurer, director of public works for Cranberry Twp. “It really has not lost its enthusiasm, and it continues every year.”

In addition to the temporary signs posted throughout each neighborhood, Cranberry police said they’ll be increasing patrols and utilizing electronic speed signs that will be used to collect data, telling them how many drivers were speeding on any given day and how many reacted.

“People, obviously, can get citations, but we cannot use the speed signs as an enforcement tool,” Mascellino said.

The campaign wraps up on Sept. 4.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group