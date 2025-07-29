Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company offering public courses to residents

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a series of courses to help keep the public safe.

The 2025 Citizens Fire Academy will offer eight weeks of courses to community residents and business owners.

Course participants will be a part of hands-on demonstrations and learn through student skill stations to get a better understanding of how the department operates. They will cover a wide range of topics, including apparatus types and functions, working in turnout gear, forcible entry, ladders, hose line advancement and vehicle extrication.

The courses kick off on Sept. 9 from 6-10 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Facility and run at the same time every Tuesday through October.

The training concludes with a “live-burn” session.

Click here to register for the training.

