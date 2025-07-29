Local

Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company offering public courses to residents

By WPXI.com News Staff
Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company offering public courses to residents The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a series of courses to help keep the public safe.
By WPXI.com News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a series of courses to help keep the public safe.

The 2025 Citizens Fire Academy will offer eight weeks of courses to community residents and business owners.

Course participants will be a part of hands-on demonstrations and learn through student skill stations to get a better understanding of how the department operates. They will cover a wide range of topics, including apparatus types and functions, working in turnout gear, forcible entry, ladders, hose line advancement and vehicle extrication.

The courses kick off on Sept. 9 from 6-10 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Facility and run at the same time every Tuesday through October.

The training concludes with a “live-burn” session.

Click here to register for the training.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read