CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Cranberry Township’s Snow Angel program is urgently seeking volunteers to assist residents with snow shoveling as the demand for help far exceeds the current number of volunteers.

The Snow Angel program connects community volunteers with senior residents or those with mobility issues to help clear snow from sidewalks and driveways, ensuring safer conditions for everyone.

Volunteers interested in joining the Snow Angel program are required to complete an online application. This application includes a liability waiver and a photography use agreement, which must be electronically signed and submitted before a volunteer match can be made.

The program’s website, CranberryTownship.org/SnowAngels, provides more information for those interested in becoming a Snow Angel volunteer.

