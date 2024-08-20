McKnight Road reopens after crash causes major delays

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: The scene has cleared and the road has reopened.

A crash on McKnight Road is causing major traffic backups.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes between Babcock Boulevard, Peebles and McIntyre roads.

Traffic cameras show the backups as crews work to clear the scene.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

