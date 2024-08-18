Multiple people injured during ride ‘incident’ at western Pa. amusement park

ERIE, Pa. — Multiple people were injured during an incident at a western Pennsylvania amusement park ride Saturday night.

The incident happened at Waldameer and Water World, located in Erie, at around 7:25 p.m.

NBC affiliate Erie News Now reports that multiple riders on the Flying Swings were injured while on the attraction. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Erie News Now reported Saturday that initial reports said at least three kids were hurt.

“The ride will remain closed until the state investigation is complete and they release the ride to us and we, Waldameer, feel that it’s safe to reopen the ride,” Steve Gorman, the president of the park, told Erie News Now. “We are investigating the incidents to learn the cause. The State Department of Agriculture inspectors will have at least one person on site today [Sunday] to help with that investigation.”

Gorman said all other rides are fully operational, Erie News Now reports. He also said he talked with two of the people who were hurt and they only have bruises on their bodies.

The Flying Swings is a circular ride with individual swing seats suspended from a central tower that gently rises and rotates, the park’s website said. It opened in 2011 in Waldameer’s North End.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group