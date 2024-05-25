Crash into utility pole closes Robinson Township road

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders are asking people to avoid part of a residential road in Robinson Township because of a crash involving a utility pole.

The Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company says Glas Road is closed between McMichael Road and Siesta Court after a car crashed into a utility pole. A photo shared by the fire company shows a car with front end damage by a utility pole leaning over the roadway, suspended from the ground by other wires.

Allegheny County dispatch officials tell Channel 11 the crash happened just before 8 a.m. No one was hurt.

First responders expect the road to be closed “for some time” and ask that drivers take alternative routes.

According to the Duquesne Light Company outage map, as of around 9:20 a.m., around 40 people in the area are without power.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group