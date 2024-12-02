Local

Crash sends tractor-trailer into median along I-70 in Westmoreland County

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
I-70 Crash in Rostraver (Rostraver Central Fire Department)
One person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-70 in Westmoreland County early Monday.

Rostraver Central Fire Department said a tractor-trailer hit a maintenance vehicle and ended up crashing into the barrier on the Yough Bridge.

One person was taken to a hospital from the crash.

Fire crews controlled fluids leaking from the truck and assisted with traffic control.

