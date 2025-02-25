Local

Deadly crash shuts down outbound lanes of Route 28 in Etna

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Route 28 Etna Northbound Crash
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

ETNA, Pa. — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the outbound lanes of Route 28 right past the Etna exit.

Both northbound lanes are shut down between the Etna and Sharpsburg exits.

PennDOT is advising drivers to find a different route.

Allegheny County police have been requested to the crash scene.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is there working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read