Deadly crash shuts down outbound lanes of Route 28 in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the outbound lanes of Route 28 right past the Etna exit.

Both northbound lanes are shut down between the Etna and Sharpsburg exits.

CRASH has Route 28 Northbound CLOSED at the Etna Exit. Traffic must detour - continue through Etna and Sharpsburg and re-enter Route 28 North at the Highland Park Bridge. #WPXI #WPXITraffic pic.twitter.com/YXEgVWTxyf — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 25, 2025

PennDOT is advising drivers to find a different route.

Allegheny County police have been requested to the crash scene.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is there working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group