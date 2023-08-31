Local

Coroner called to crash on Route 422 in Butler County; portion of road shut down

By WPXI.com News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner is responding to a crash on Route 422 in Butler County.

According to PennDOT, all westbound lanes are closed between Exit PA 68 towards Jefferson Street and Exit PA 8 North towards Harrisville.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, according to dispatchers.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 6:15 p.m., but officials say that is subject to change.

