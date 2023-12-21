Crash in South Oakland shuts down Boulevard of the Allies in both directions

PITTSBURGH — A crash in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood has shut down the Boulevard of the Allies in both directions.

The crash, near the Birmingham Bridge, happened around 1:30 p.m.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that at least one person has been taken to a hospital.

PennDOT said drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

