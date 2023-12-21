Crash in South Oakland shuts down Boulevard of the Allies in both directions

PITTSBURGH — A crash in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood has shut down the Boulevard of the Allies in both directions.
The crash, near the Birmingham Bridge, happened around 1:30 p.m.
Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that at least one person has been taken to a hospital.
PennDOT said drivers should find an alternate route.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group