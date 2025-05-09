Crash with car on fire shuts down all outbound lanes of Route 28

PITTSBURGH — A crash is causing backups on Route 28 in Pittsburgh.

According to PennDOT, the multi-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the exit to the 31st Street Bridge.

Cameras along the roadway show thick black smoke billowing from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

PennDOT states there’s a lane restriction, but their cameras show northbound traffic is at a halt, with first responders blocking all lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

