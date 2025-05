MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two homes just blocks apart were damaged in overnight fires in McKeesport.

Emergency officials say the fires on Olive Street and nearby Shaw Avenue broke out before 2 a.m.

Allegheny County 911 officials said no one was hurt in either fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group