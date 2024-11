MONESSEN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire at a church in Monessen on Tuesday.

Bentleyville Fire-Rescue said the fire happened in the City of Monessen at 9:27 p.m.

Emergency units arrived to the working fire and were able to get a quick knockdown.

Officials said crews were at the scene for an hour.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group