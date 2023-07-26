2 people hurt in house fire in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Shaler Township.

PHOTOS: Crews battle house fire in Shaler Township

According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the 1600 block of Burchfield Road at 9:03 p.m.

A viewer photo sent to Channel 11 shows flames at the intersection of Burchfield Road and Ponderosa Drive.

Our crew at the scene saw smoke filling the sky from a two-story house.

Dispatch said two people were taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the blaze. One is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group