Crews battle fire at TGI Friday’s in Monroeville

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at TGI Friday’s in Monroeville on Friday afternoon.

The fire started just after 3 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see damage to the roof and the area above the entrance.

The majority of the damage is to the outside of the building, Monroeville Fire Company No. 1 Chief Jason Sonafelt said.

No injuries were reported.

We’re working to learn how the fire is impacting business.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal and Monroeville police are investigating.

