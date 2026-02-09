Crews battle house fire in Salem Township

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a house fire in Westmoreland County.
Firefighters responded to the 500 block of East Pittsburgh Street in Salem Township shortly after 7 a.m.
Our photographer on the scene could see heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.
It’s unknown right now if anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group