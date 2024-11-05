Crews battle large brush fire in Jefferson Hills; 1 firefighter injured

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews are battling a large brush fire in Jefferson Hills.

The fire broke out along Walton Road, between Dale Road and Riverview Drive just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Channel 11 has learned that one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.

As of 4:15 p.m., the fire is still not under control.

Thermal drones have been requested to help crews find hot spots.

