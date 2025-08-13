Dog alerts family to house fire in Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A family was able to escape when a massive fire broke out at their home in Upper St. Clair on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Old Meadow Road.

When our photographer arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.

Two adults, their 1-year-old child and a dog were able to get out of the home safely.

Upper St. Clair Fire Chief Ted Hale said the dog woke the family up and alerted them to the fire.

Hale said the closest hydrant to the home was not working and they had to use one down the street, which set them back a couple of minutes.

Most of the fire was contained to the left side of the home, but the cause of the fire and where it originated from is still under investigation.

The fire was put under control in about 45 minutes.

