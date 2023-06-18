Crews on scene of large house fire in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a large house fire in Lower Burrell.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said the call for the now 4-alarm fire along Jefferson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m.

Viewer photos sent to Channel 11 show flames shooting through the roof of the home.

Dispatchers said as of now, there have been no transports.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

