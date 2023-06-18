Source: WVU HC Bob Huggins resigns after DUI charge

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the basketball team on Saturday night to inform them that he will not be coaching next season, a source told WV Sports Now. Huggins, who is third on the all-time wins list, was charged with a DUI on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

The team was notified about an emergency meeting at around 8:30 p.m. to where Huggins addressed the group.

Huggins is resigning from his position.

