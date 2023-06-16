Crews called to 2 fires in Aliquippa

Crews were battling a fire in West Aliquippa this morning along Beaver Avenue when they were called to another fire a short distance away.

The first fire broke out around 4 a.m. in a vacant home. The second broke out along Main Avenue. That home is also vacant, a 911 dispatcher said. Channel 11 just learned the fire there reignited around 7:20 a.m. Crews plan to let it burn.

RIGHT NOW: Crews are on the scene of a house fire in West Aliquippa - the second in just a few hours in this neighborhood and the 9th in the last 10 days. It’s considered to be suspicious @WPXI pic.twitter.com/9LyLwRU9yJ — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) June 16, 2023

Just two weeks ago, officials told Channel 11 several fires in the area were believed to be intentionally set. The fire marshal told us the fires involving two buildings on Erie Avenue and at least one on Main Avenue were being investigated as arson.

Today’s fires mark nine fires in 10 days.

A Channel 11 crew is at the scene, gathering information. Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group