Crews called to 2 fires in Aliquippa

By WPXI.com News Staff

Fire Crews were battling a fire along Beaver Avenue in West Aliquippa when they were called to this fire on Main Avenue.

Crews were battling a fire in West Aliquippa this morning along Beaver Avenue when they were called to another fire a short distance away.

The first fire broke out around 4 a.m. in a vacant home. The second broke out along Main Avenue. That home is also vacant, a 911 dispatcher said. Channel 11 just learned the fire there reignited around 7:20 a.m. Crews plan to let it burn.

Just two weeks ago, officials told Channel 11 several fires in the area were believed to be intentionally set. The fire marshal told us the fires involving two buildings on Erie Avenue and at least one on Main Avenue were being investigated as arson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple buildings damaged in Aliquippa fire in what appears to be arson, officials say

Today’s fires mark nine fires in 10 days.

A Channel 11 crew is at the scene, gathering information. Check back with us for updates on this developing story.

