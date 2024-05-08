Local

Crews fight house fire in North Braddock

By Elisa Schwartzmiller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Crews knocked down a house fire quickly in the 500 block of Seddon Avenue in North Braddock Wednesday morning.

According to the fire chief, the fire was on the third floor of the home and they are not sure if the homeowner was there at the time of the fire.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

