Crews put out fryer fire in Allegheny County Burger King

GREEN TREE, PA. — Fire crews responded to an Allegheny County restaurant Wednesday.

The call came in just after noon for a fire at the Burger King along Noblestown Road, according to the Green Tree Volunteer Fire Co.

Crafton firefighters happened to be eating lunch nearby and were able to respond.

Crews arrived to find a fryer fire inside the restaurant, which they put out using a portable fire extinguisher. Work then began to remove smoke from the building.

The restaurant will be closed until cleanup is complete, fire officials say.

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