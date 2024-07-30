Crews put out fire at Butler County home

Crews spent hours putting out a fire in Butler County.

A Butler County 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 that first responders were sent to a home on Sun Mine Road in Clinton Township after 11 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw firefighters actively working to put out the flames and significant damage to the roof on one side of the home.

People were inside the home when the fire broke out, but dispatchers tell us no one was hurt.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

