Crews to remove graffiti along Parkway East on Thursday, restrictions to be in place

PITTSBURGH — Graffiti removal operations will take place on the westbound Parkway East in Pittsburgh on Thursday morning, weather permitting.

PennDOT is overseeing the operation, which will involve a single-lane restriction between the Oakland and Fort Duquesne Bridge/North Shore exits from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Premier Power Cleaning crews will perform the graffiti removal during the scheduled lane restriction.

Drivers are advised to stay alert and drive cautiously.

Weather conditions may affect the schedule of the graffiti removal operation.

Part of Route 28 was down to one lane on Wednesday for graffiti removal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group