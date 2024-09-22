Crews respond to building fire in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in Brownsville.

The fire started in the 100 block of Bank Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows heavy smoke in the air and scorched areas around the building’s second-floor windows.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

