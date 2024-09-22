Motorcyclist killed in Dormont hit-and-run

DORMONT, Pa. — A motorcyclist has died after being hit by a car in Dormont Saturday evening.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers learned of a crash by the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and West Liberty Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

First responders found the adult male motorcyclist with critical injuries. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the man as Christian Sluka, 23, of Dormont.

ACPD says its preliminary investigation shows the driver of the red Ford Taurus that hit Sluka ran from the scene with a woman and a small child. Police have not yet identified them.

Anyone with information about this crash can contact police by calling 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group