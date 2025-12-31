Crews respond to fire at apartment building in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in Moon Township on Tuesday.

The Moon Township Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to a multi-family building on Sanlin Drive at 1:37 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from a unit.

A small fire was found inside after firefighters forced entry, the department said. It was quickly extinguished.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall’s Office was called to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group