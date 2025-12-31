Local

Crews respond to fire at apartment building in Moon Township

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in Moon Township on Tuesday.

The Moon Township Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to a multi-family building on Sanlin Drive at 1:37 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from a unit.

A small fire was found inside after firefighters forced entry, the department said. It was quickly extinguished.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall’s Office was called to investigate.

