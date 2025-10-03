PITTSBURGH — Crews responded to a fire in Larimer Thursday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters, police and medics were called to the 600 block of Paulson Avenue at 9:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police are investigating a charred shed.

A nearby house also appeared to have sustained some damage.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest updates.

Crews respond to fire in Larimer, police investigate charred shed Crews responded to a fire in Larimer Thursday night. (WPX/WPXI)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group