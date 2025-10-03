Crews respond to fire in Larimer, police investigate charred shed

PITTSBURGH — Crews responded to a fire in Larimer Thursday night.
Allegheny County dispatchers say firefighters, police and medics were called to the 600 block of Paulson Avenue at 9:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Police are investigating a charred shed.
A nearby house also appeared to have sustained some damage.
