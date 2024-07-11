Local

Crews respond to Hazmat incident in West Mifflin, 6 people treated for possible radiation

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Hazmat crews were called to an incident in West Mifflin on Wednesday.

According to the Skyview Volunteer Fire Department, crews examined a truck with radioactive stickers on it and a box inside around noon.

Readings for radioactive material came back negative, but crews were able to find acid inside the truck.

Six people were treated for possible radiation.

