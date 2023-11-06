Crews respond to house fire in Herminie

HERMINIE, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Herminie.

According to Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers, first responders were called to 5th Street at 2:27 p.m.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows a large fire response with windows missing on the side of the home.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene said the inside of the home was severely damaged in the blaze.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

