Local

Crews respond to house fire in Herminie

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

HERMINIE, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Herminie.

According to Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers, first responders were called to 5th Street at 2:27 p.m.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows a large fire response with windows missing on the side of the home.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene said the inside of the home was severely damaged in the blaze.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalling chicken patties due to possible metal pieces
  • Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Pittsburgh area in 2024
  • K9 used to track teen who allegedly stole car from woman at gunpoint, led police on chase
  • VIDEO: Inflation frustration: How to save money while prices are high
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read