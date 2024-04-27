Local

Crews respond to small electrical fire inside Fanatics store in PNC Park

Crews respond to small electrical fire inside Fanatics store in PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews were called to the Fanatics Clubhouse store in PNC Park on Friday evening.

Firefighters were first dispatched to federal street around 7:30 p.m. for a fire alarm.

Crews didn’t find anything when they were first dispatched, but they were called back around 8:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived a second time, they found a small electrical fire.

The fire was put out in roughly 20 minutes. No one was hurt.

