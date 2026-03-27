Crews respond to water main break in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are responding to a water main break in Shaler Township.

The Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company said the break happened on the 200 block of Sooose Road.

Crews are working to make repairs and are helping pump basements.

The Shaler Township Police Department said Soose Road is closed between Fenway Road and Seavy Road.

The department said a majority of the township is without water or has low pressure at this time.

Hampton Shaler Water Authority is working to make repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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