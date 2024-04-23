Crews responding to large brush fire in Allegheny County park

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several fire departments are on scene of a large brush fire inside of an Allegheny County Park.

Allegheny County 911 officials say crews were called to Hartwood Acres Park in Hampton Township around 1:15 p.m.

Fire departments with tankers and ATVs have been requested to help fight this multi-alarm fire.

Reporter Antoinette DelBel is on her way to the scene and will have live updates starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group