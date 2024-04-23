Local

Crews responding to large brush fire in Allegheny County park

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several fire departments are on scene of a large brush fire inside of an Allegheny County Park.

Allegheny County 911 officials say crews were called to Hartwood Acres Park in Hampton Township around 1:15 p.m.

Fire departments with tankers and ATVs have been requested to help fight this multi-alarm fire.

Reporter Antoinette DelBel is on her way to the scene and will have live updates starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Body found in abandoned Aliquippa building identified as missing woman
  • Several businesses damaged after fire tears through Westmoreland County shopping center
  • ‘This one hurts:’ Rapper Chris King, 32, killed in Nashville shooting
  • VIDEO: Some parents against plan to consolidate Pittsburgh Public Schools
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read