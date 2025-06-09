Crews on scene for house fire in Perry South neighborhood, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are on scene for a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the call came in at 10:20 a.m. for a fire in the 100 block of Watson Boulevard.

No injuries are reported at this time, but officials on scene say a dog died in the fire.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

