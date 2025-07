Crews on scene a multiple water main breaks in Etna

ETNA, Pa. — Crews are on scene at two water main breaks in Etna.

According to Etna Public Works, the first break is located at Bridge Street and Freeport Street. The second break is located at Butler Street and Parker Street.

Etna Fire Department posted on Facebook that some roads are closed due to the water main breaks.

Here is a list of roads that are closed:

Butler Street / Isabella Street

Butler Street / Parker Street

Butler Street / Freeport Street

Butler Street / High Street

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

