Crews searching for boy, 10, who fell into creek while kayaking in Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are searching for a 10-year-old boy who fell into the Yellow Breeches Creek in York County on a kayaking trip over the weekend.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports the search is now considered a recovery mission.

The boy was in a group of three adults and four children, during Saturday’s kayaking trip, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesperson Mike Parker said.

The group encountered “heavy debris” minutes into the paddle, and WGAL reports the boy fell into the water around 5 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced.

On Tuesday, crews searched near the dam in the area of Limekiln and Slate Hill roads. They worked to clear a debris field upstream of the dam.

