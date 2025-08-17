Crews start readying for I-79 Wexford Interchange Project on Monday

Crews will start preparing for long-term work on the I-79 Wexford Interchange on Monday.

The $46.5 million project aims to improve the interchange by constructing a new single-point urban interchange (SPUI) at the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange. The project is expected to continue through the 2027 construction season.

Starting Monday, crews will begin mobilizing equipment and preparing staging areas. While most work will occur off-roadway, construction equipment will intermittently enter and exit the roadways, leading to shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

The construction will affect both directions of I-79 between approximately 1.5 miles north of the I-79/I-279 split to Mingo Road, the I-79 interchange on- and off-ramps at Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) and Route 910 between Nicholson Road Drive and Brandt School Road/VIP.

Additional restrictions are anticipated to begin on Aug. 25. Details for those restrictions will be announced at a later date.

