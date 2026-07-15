PRT University Line construction to shift traffic on Fifth and Forbes

PITTSBURGH — Motorists in Pittsburgh’s Uptown will encounter new traffic patterns on Forbes Avenue and Fifth Avenue this week as construction for Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s University Line bus rapid transit project progresses.

Traffic shifts begin Wednesday on Fifth Avenue and Thursday on Forbes Avenue, requiring drivers to adjust their routes through the area.

Construction crews are continuing work on the University Line bus rapid transit project.

On Fifth Avenue, paving work has been completed and crews will now shift their focus to the opposite side of the roadway.

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, contractors will remove concrete barriers that currently block the right and center lanes of Fifth Avenue between Wyandotte and Diamond streets. A new work zone will then be established on the left side of the street.

Once this traffic shift is complete, motorists will travel in the newly paved lane while crews begin sidewalk restoration on the left side of the roadway. This sidewalk work is expected to continue through early 2027.

Concrete barriers will remain in place on the left side of Fifth Avenue between Kirkpatrick and Wyandotte streets as contractors finish final sidewalk restoration.

Traffic on Fifth Avenue will be reduced to a single lane from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. During non-working hours, channelizers will be repositioned to allow two lanes of traffic to flow toward Downtown Pittsburgh.

Bus riders will once again board and exit buses directly from the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue.

Meanwhile, starting Thursday, July 16, contractors will begin milling, patching and paving the right and center lanes of Forbes Avenue just west of Boyd Street and Jumonville Street.

Traffic on Forbes Avenue will shift to the left side of the roadway, where a single lane will remain in place around the clock while sidewalk restoration continues.

Work on Forbes Avenue is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Bus stops along Forbes Avenue will remain open. However, individual stops may be temporarily relocated or closed as construction progresses through the corridor. All boarding will occur at street level during construction.

Access to side streets on the right side of Forbes Avenue may be temporarily restricted to allow crews to move equipment and materials through the work zone. Flaggers will be on site to assist motorists.

Parking on both sides of Forbes Avenue and Fifth Avenue will remain suspended throughout the construction.

Access to businesses and intersections will be maintained. Pedestrians will continue to have access via temporary walkways, ADA-accessible ramps or sidewalks on the opposite side of active work zones.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution and watch for changing traffic patterns throughout the construction area.

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