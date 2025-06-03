Criminal charges won’t be filed in Washington crash that killed teen boy

WASHINGTON, Pa. — No charges will be filed in connection with a crash involving a dirt bike that took the life of a 15-year-old boy.

The crash between a dirt bike and an SUV happened on April 14 at the intersection of West Chestnut and Washington Street. The teenager riding the dirt bike, Jonathan Gillespie, 15, was flown to Children’s Hospital, but later died of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, who remained on scene and administered CPR before first responders arrived, tested negative for any impairment.

The Washington Police Department spent over a month investigating the crash, collecting witness statements, video evidence and medical records to understand what happened before and during the incident.

Once the investigation was complete, it was turned over to the DA’s office for review, and then the two agencies met to discuss findings.

Both the Washington Police Department and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office agreed that criminal charges wouldn’t be filed, determining that the driver was not at fault for the crash.

