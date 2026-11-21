WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Leaders officially cut the ribbon on a newly renovated facility for Jeremiah’s Place in Wilkinsburg, opening a larger home for the region’s only crisis nursery.

The nursery provides free, confidential, 24-hour care for children from birth through age 6. The new space doubles the organization’s footprint and increases its capacity.

Tammy Aupperle, executive director of Jeremiah’s Place, highlighted the organization’s mission to help families facing crisis.

“This building represents far more than bricks and mortar,” Aupperle said. “It represents our commitment to ensuring that children and families in crisis have a safe place to turn when they need support the most.”

The new facility is scheduled to start serving families next week.

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