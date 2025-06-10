Crowds continue to grow at U.S. Open as fans make their way in from across the country

OAKMONT, Pa. — You could tell Tuesday afternoon, the second day of the U.S. Open practice rounds, the crowd at Oakmont Country Club was getting bigger.

With the increase in crowds, that means there were more lines for things like the concession stand, and just more people making their way through security, around the course and other public areas.

Despite that, fans praised the work of the security and staff.

“They’re ready for it! They’re ready for it,” said Rick Peluso of McCandless. “Whoever’s in charge, kudos to them, because they’ve done it well.”

As more golf fans descend on Oakmont, Channel 11 is starting to see more and more people from outside the Pittsburgh area. Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with one family visiting from Venice, Florida, which is a little south of Tampa.

Chasie and Rick Haupt drove 17 hours with their twin daughters — Zoe and Pippa — who both play golf — up to Oakmont for the U.S. Open, and to visit family they have in the Pittsburgh area. It’s not their first professional golf tournament. The family said they went to Scotland for the British Open last year.

Havranek asked them what it means to them to have this family time, and asked the twins what they’ve liked the most so far.

“It is a gorgeous golf course. It’s great to be able to show them what’s out there and what you can do if you really work at it someday,” Rick Haupt said.

“What’s been sort of the most exciting for you this week?” Havranek asked the twins.

“Just watching them play and see how they do their strategies and stuff,” Pippa Haupt said.

“Yeah, I really like them hitting out of the rough and not making it!” Zoe Haupt added.

