Crumbl Cookies opening new location in Monaca

MONACA, Pa. — Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in Monaca this week.

The store will have its grand opening on Friday, Oct. 6, and it is located at 90 Wagner Road in Suite B.

According to the website, the store will be closed on Sunday and open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

